DUNCAN WATTAM: Navigating the changing investment landscape
In an era of volatility and possibility, the real opportunity isn’t found in predicting the future but in architecting it
20 July 2025 - 07:03
In a world of volatility, it's often easy to follow the herd, to react irrationally when uncertainty looms, and chase perceived safety over substantiated strategy. The past five years in South African equities tell a counterintuitive story — one of quiet strength and consistent outperformance.
Despite macroeconomic headwinds and political challenges, the FTSE/JSE All Share Index is up 25% in the last 12 months, outperforming its emerging market peer group and the MSCI World Index over the last five years...
