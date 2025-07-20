Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: How to turn tariff pain into gain
Dawie Roodt says the ANC should seize on Trump’s trade barrier as a way to rationalise the scrapping of BEE
20 July 2025 - 07:24
The government can use President Donald Trump’s looming 30% tariff on South African exports to the US as “a wonderful excuse” to implement key pro-growth policy changes, says Dawie Roodt, chief economist of the Efficient Group.
“BEE and expropriation, for example, are policies that will not be changed because of ideological and political reasons. But now this can be used as an excuse to say, ‘We need to change these policies because if we don’t, we are really heading for a disaster.’”..
