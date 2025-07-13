SIBUSISO NKOMO: Brics+ can seize game-changing Africa opportunity
Forum can move away from stuck development paradigm and playbook that is so cautious it cannot see opportunity
13 July 2025 - 10:05
With the Brics+ summit having concluded in Brazil this week, questions remain about the purpose of this growing bloc. The summit's joint declaration reaffirmed the group's commitment to multilateralism and the possibility of a Brics-Africa partnership.
The declining dominion of the Bretton Woods system and the undermining of global institutions mean that there is a fast-growing gap in global governance. Who will step into the vacuum is a question that lies at the heart of the current era of turbulence. ..
