LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: The true toll of tax season
Sars is simply applying existing legislation, and the real issue lies in how well SMEs are equipped to comply
As South Africa’s 2025 tax season gets under way, attention will turn to compliance deadlines and the collection targets of the South African Revenue Service (Sars). However, beneath the surface lies a deeper, more pressing issue affecting the small businesses that power our economy.
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are not just footnotes in South Africa’s economic story. They are crucial actors that, according to Sars, contributed R527bn in tax revenue during the 2024/2025 financial year. Yet the unfortunate reality is that many of these businesses remain highly vulnerable financially, administratively and structurally...
