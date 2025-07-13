JULY NDLOVU: Coal, leadership and the crossroads of change
An unmanaged decline in coal risks triggering economic and social dislocation on a massive scale
The global energy transition is not unfolding in straight lines. It is a contested and uneven process in which climate ambition often collides with infrastructure gaps, and global priorities clash with local needs. Few sectors embody this tension more than coal, a fuel still essential to energy access, industrial growth and economic stability in many regions, yet increasingly under pressure to wind down.
This is the central paradox. The world must decarbonise with urgency, but it cannot do so while leaving behind the billions who still lack reliable, affordable energy. This is where leadership is most needed, and where the coal industry now stands...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.