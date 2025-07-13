BERNARD DROTSCHIE: South African markets show resilience amid global shifts
Strong market performance, policy reform and resilient business models have set the stage for a more stable and attractive investment ecosystem
13 July 2025 - 10:03
The first half of 2025 has yielded strong results for investors, underscoring the resilience of select markets in the face of considerable geopolitical and macroeconomic turbulence.
While global uncertainty remains entrenched, from uneven monetary policy cycles to evolving trade tensions, the South African financial landscape has emerged with notable strength, demonstrating that opportunity persists in complexity...
