ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Your watch will tell you what to eat
13 July 2025 - 09:43
The most advanced health tracker in your life may no longer be in your doctor’s office or even on your smartphone. It is increasingly likely to be strapped to your wrist.
Samsung has made the most serious leap yet from casual fitness companion to what borders on a medical device with the new Galaxy Watch8. Except, this is a medical device that tells you when to stop eating chocolate...
