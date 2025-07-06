LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: Cybercrime is South Africa’s silent business killer
Despite urgent calls for greater awareness, many businesses remain dangerously underprepared
In an increasingly digitised economy, South African businesses are fighting a silent war waged not in boardrooms or on factory floors, but across networks, servers and smartphones. Cybercrime has evolved into a strategic threat, and it’s no longer something that happens to other companies in distant markets. It’s here in South Africa, and it’s hitting businesses hard.
While we continue to champion digital transformation across sectors, we must also confront the growing vulnerability that comes with hyperconnectivity. What used to be the domain of spam e-mails and stolen credit card details has evolved into a complex web of sabotage, ransomware, data breaches, identity theft, SIM swaps and corporate espionage...
