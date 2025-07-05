JOHAN MARNEWICK: Private credit, public good: Unlocking capital for SA’s just energy transition
For investors, it’s a chance to do well by doing good
06 July 2025 - 10:08
The world is fast approaching a climate tipping point. According to a 2025 study published in Earth System Science Data, the global carbon budget for limiting warming to 1.5°C could be exhausted in just two years if current emissions continue unchecked.
Despite growing investment in renewables, fossil fuels still account for more than 80% of the global energy supply. The urgency of transitioning to a low-carbon economy is clear, but the scale of investment required is staggering. This combination of scale and urgency creates a significant economic and investment opportunity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.