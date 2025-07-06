GRANT KELLY: Sustainable tourism is a real alternative to the coal industry
Central to our approach must be the principle that economic development should create equitable access to opportunities for all citizens
06 July 2025 - 09:36
South Africa stands at a critical juncture. As we navigate the complexities of transitioning away from coal-dependent industries, we must look beyond traditional economic models and embrace transformative approaches that address not only our energy future but also the profound social inequalities that plague our nation.
There is a compelling case for sustainable tourism as a powerful catalyst for our just transition — one that can simultaneously drive social representation, financial inclusion and environmental sustainability, all while contributing meaningfully to social justice...
