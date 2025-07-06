DUMISANI MPAFA: BEE report by Free Market Foundation and Solidarity is flawed and misleading
So-called research is simply a thinly veiled ideological attack
A recent report titled “The costs of B-BBEE compliance” by the Free Market Foundation (FMF) and the Solidarity Research Institute purports to be a serious economic critique. In truth, it is a thinly veiled ideological attack on black economic empowerment, built on flawed data, false assumptions and a partisan agenda. The public deserves to know just how far this so-called research strays from sound research methodology and from the truth.
In their ideological onslaught on BEE the FMF and Solidarity attempt to lay the blame for all South Africa’s complex economic challenges squarely at its feet. It’s a misleading narrative designed to inflame public opinion against the very policy meant to foster inclusive growth. In doing so, the report selectively manipulates statistics, presents opinion for evidence and omits any mention of BEE’s tangible returns to the economy and society...
