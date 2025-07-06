Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: State ‘ignores the simple ways to help the informal sector’
We don’t need yet more policy documents, just co-ordination between government departments, says Gloria Serobe, co-founder and CEO of Wiphold
06 July 2025 - 10:15
Gloria Serobe, co-founder and CEO of women’s investment group Wiphold, says the informal sector’s contribution to employment numbers has been badly underestimated, but the sector could have far greater impact on the economy with more government support.
“People in the informal sector are making a big contribution to employment numbers because it’s the only way they can survive,” Serobe says. “But what is not happening is that they’re not being enabled to contribute what they should and could be contributing to economic growth and jobs.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.