ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: How racist stereotypes shape AI
Large language models reflect the material they learn from, which can be both sexist and racist
06 July 2025 - 10:20
It has long been known that AI can be biased. It can pick up the subconscious belief system of those who program it, or it can reflect the world view represented in content used to train it.
We’ve even known for a decade that it can be sexist or racist...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.