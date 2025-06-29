Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: Transnet recovery needs more steam
Futuregrowth’s Olga Constantatos says government Band-Aids are fine in the short term but time is running out for a permanent fix
29 June 2025 - 09:49
Government guarantees are a necessary stopgap for a Transnet choking in debt, but they do not address what lies at the heart of its crisis, says Olga Constantatos, head of credit for Transnet bondholder Futuregrowth.
“The issuance of more and more government guarantees is a short-term reprieve but doesn’t solve the problem in the end, as we saw with Eskom,” she says...
