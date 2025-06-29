ALEX MABUNDA: Why African cities must be given real fiscal authority
African cities are not broken versions of Global West municipalities — they are different economic entities that need different tools
29 June 2025 - 09:37
Africa is urbanising rapidly. According to an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report, “Africa’s Urbanisation Dynamics 2025”, our cities will house 1.4-billion people by 2050 — twice today’s number. But this growth is happening in cities that lack the financial power to shape their own futures.
Most African cities struggle to raise revenue, borrow money or spend capital at scale. They depend on national governments for funding and long-term planning and are often stuck waiting for slow or limited budget allocations...
