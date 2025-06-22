JONATHAN LAMB: Corporate venturing: making innovation count
Legacy systems and traditional thinking cannot meet today’s challenges. In financial services the tension is particularly acute and incremental change is not enough. What is needed is a structural shift that places innovation at the centre of how organisations think, operate and create value — and corporate venturing can do that.
At its core, corporate venturing is about deep, collaborative partnerships between established institutions and fast-moving innovators. This is not about symbolic innovation hubs or scattered start-up bets; it is about choosing meaningful problems, backing serious solutions, and committing the institutional muscle to make them work to solve big structural problems...
