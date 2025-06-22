HELMUT ENGELBRECHT: Let’s seize the day at Luanda summit
We have a chance to demonstrate that Africa’s growth is not just an aspiration but a practical, investable reality
22 June 2025 - 08:38
Standard Bank is joining the heads of state, ministers, business leaders and policymakers in Luanda for the three-day 2025 US-Africa business summit that starts today.
At the end of this year, South Africa will host the G20 and B20 — the first time the G20 presidency is held by an African country. This presents an unprecedented chance for the continent to articulate its priorities and influence the global policy agenda in a way that reflects the needs and ambitions of our people...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.