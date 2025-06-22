GUGU LOURIE: NHI scheme is state capture 2.0 disguised as health-care reform
National Health Insurance is designed to enrich the ANC’s network while leaving ordinary South Africans with nowhere to go for decent health care
22 June 2025 - 09:29
The National Health Insurance (NHI) plan is not a lifeline for South Africa's broken health care system. It is a carefully engineered ploy to centralise control of more than R1-trillion, ostensibly for universal health care.
South Africans are expected to trust the process led by a government incapable of managing a post office, let alone an entire nation’s compulsory health insurance. This is not progress; this is state capture 2.0, and it will dwarf the Eskom disaster in both scale and devastation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.