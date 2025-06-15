LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: SA’s G20 presidency must deliver for small businesses and youth
A win for South Africa is a win for the continent — and when Africa wins, the world takes note
16 June 2025 - 09:20
As the only African country in the G20, South Africa’s presidency of the 2025 summit is both a diplomatic honour and a historic responsibility.
With engagement groups now formed and dialogues under way, this is our chance to lead the conversation for developing nations, particularly those on the African continent. The measure of success, though, will not be in the grand speeches and flamboyant events but in the outcomes delivered, especially those that positively affect small businesses and unemployed youth...
