DUMISANI NTULI: How SA can become an international maritime force
The South African shipping portfolio can be revitalised through regulated shipping services
16 June 2025 - 10:32
South Africa has had a comprehensive maritime transport policy in force since 2017. Its key strategic objective is to develop the country into an international maritime centre by 2030.
Much progress is being made towards the attainment of this vision. Part of the work is legislative reforms in areas of safety, security and the protection of the marine environment. This opinion is about the work being done to reclaim the loss of the country’s shipping portfolio triggered by the sale of Safmarine at the dawn of democracy in 1994...
