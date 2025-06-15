MPHO RAMBAU: Acsa's central role in Africa's trade transition
Airport infrastructure upgrades lay the foundation for a more competitive and resilient air cargo ecosystem
16 June 2025 - 10:41
In April this year, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) was privileged to participate in the inaugural International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Global Air Cargo Summit in Antalya, Türkiye. The summit arrived at a pivotal moment for the aviation and logistics sector, coinciding with the announcement of an expansive new tariff regime by US President Donald Trump.
The measures — including sweeping import duties and the effective dismantling of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) — have catalysed urgent discussions about global trade realignment, particularly for African economies...
