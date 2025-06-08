SIFISO SKENJANA: Puff n’ pass the G20 sherpa spirit
In a recent media briefing, international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola gave a G20 Presidency progress report titled “Five months of purposeful leadership”, in which he detailed the critical issues being addressed across the various working groups — including but not limited to pursing enhanced international tax cooperation and addressing illicit financial flows; and ensuring trade policies actively support sustainable development objectives.
These critical G20 sherpa working group's focus areas offer inspiration for South Africa to deal with illicit trade and illicit financial flows which have kept the country in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. This, despite a more positive FATF statement in February which announced: “South Africa is now deemed to have addressed or largely addressed 20 of the 22 action items in its Action Plan, leaving two items to be addressed in the next reporting period that runs from March to June 2025.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.