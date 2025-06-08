GUGU LOURIE: China v US in tech: can SA afford to pick sides?
Even as our government cosplays anti-Western resistance, our financial system remains chained to American infrastructure
08 June 2025 - 09:19
The moment the minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, declared Chinese low orbit satellite tech superior to Elon Musk's Starlink, she revealed more than personal bias.
She exposed South Africa's dangerous technological crossroads...
