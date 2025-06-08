Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: The bootlegger burden on our economy
Busa CEO Khulekani Mathe says the state needs to crack down on illicit trade and its heavy financial toll
08 June 2025 - 09:23
The government needs to act with more urgency against illicit trade, which costs the country 10% of GDP and affects everything from tobacco to wildlife, says the CEO of Business Unity South Africa (Busa), Khulekani Mathe.
The scale of the problem was revealed in a report Busa launched with the Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (Tracit). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.