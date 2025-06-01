ROBIN WHEELER: Write your way to fulfilment and success
Business benefits from flair and rigour, connection and care — and writing is the reliable route
I tell people that my university results were 5%-10% higher than they warranted academically because I could write. My flair for expression meant I scored significantly more in my essays and exam papers, and that was before I developed my skills. Writing makes a difference.
When I joined the corporate world, I saw that my ability had value there too. Proposals and reports were part of my deliverables and I was able to make more of an impact because of my eloquence. I enjoyed the creative and rigorous aspects of the work and was asked by others to help them with theirs. Instantly, I could see how to improve things and ultimately enhanced the outcomes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.