NOMPILO MTSHALI: South Africa needs to export to Brics, other regions in wake of US tariffs
Under these circumstances it is common to observe exporters broadening their range of export destinations
01 June 2025 - 09:38
The recent tariff increases implemented by the US on South Africa and globally have sparked numerous inquiries about how to adapt to this new reality and what potential opportunities may arise.
South Africa is facing a 10% common import tariff along with an additional 30% reciprocal tariff due to its trade surplus with the US. On the other hand, the country applies a 7.6% tariff on goods coming from the US, along with an additional 8.5% tariff specifically for agricultural imports...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.