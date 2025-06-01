HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT: Saving will shrink your company, not save it
Trade well, invest wisely — and grow relentlessly
01 June 2025 - 09:40
At some point, every individual and every business is faced with a crucial choice: do we tighten our belts and preserve what we have, or do we lean in, invest and go for growth? For many, the instinct — especially in tough times — is to save. We trim the fat, cut costs, delay new projects, and hold back on hiring. There’s nothing wrong with prudence. But there’s a fine line between being cautious and becoming complacent.
Saving, in itself, is not a strategy. It’s a tactic — often a temporary one. And if you’re not careful, you can save yourself into decline...
