LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: Budget’s mixed bag for SMEs
Thank goodness there was no VAT hike, but the increase in the fuel levy will hurt
This week, South Africa witnessed the unprecedented third tabling of the national budget, a clear signal of how volatile and complex our political and economic landscape has become. After the GNU voted against the previous versions of the budget, the Treasury was forced into multiple rewrites, trying to stabilise our economic ship in turbulent waters.
Just hours after this crucial budget was presented, global headlines were overshadowed by the dramatic diplomatic exchanges in the Oval Office (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2025-05-22-rupert-speaks-ramaphosa-stands-firm-sas-moment-at-the-white-house/). Still, for South Africa’s small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector, Budget 3.0 cannot be ignored. It may not carry the drama of international politics, but its implications are arguably more consequential for the daily survival and long-term success of the country’s small business backbone...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.