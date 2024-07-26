LULA DA SILVA: End of tax loophole risks dimming Shein’s IPO appeal, say investors
25 May 2025 - 08:55
Moves by authorities in the EU and elsewhere to end tax breaks for low-value parcels threaten Shein's profitability and risk denting the fast fashion retailer's long-term attractiveness ahead of its planned stock market debut, said investors who focus on the sector.
Shein, which sells $5 (R91) tops and $10 (R182) dresses online, confidentially filed early in June for a potential blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) in London, Reuters revealed last month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.