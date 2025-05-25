Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: Business yearns to be free, but is locked in chains
Remgro CEO Jannie Durand sees disconnect between state policy and dire need for growth
25 May 2025 - 09:04
South Africa’s regulatory and policy environment means President Cyril Ramaphosa has no chance of getting the R3.2-trillion he says the country needs from the private sector over the next five years to fix infrastructure, says Jannie Durand, CEO of investment holding company Remgro.
“The private sector needs security of tenureship,” Durand says...
