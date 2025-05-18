Opinion ZANDILE MAKHOBA: Key innovations in Budget 3.0 B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently referred to the upcoming 2025 National Budget as “Budget 3.0”, signalling an evolution in the government’s fiscal strategy. Much like a software update, each new iteration carries the promise of enhanced features and improvements — yet the true impact is measured not just by ambition but by execution.

As South Africa prepares for this next phase, there is cautious optimism about how the budget will address key challenges, including economic growth, fiscal stability and social development...