ZANDILE MAKHOBA: Key innovations in Budget 3.0
18 May 2025 - 10:06
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently referred to the upcoming 2025 National Budget as “Budget 3.0”, signalling an evolution in the government’s fiscal strategy. Much like a software update, each new iteration carries the promise of enhanced features and improvements — yet the true impact is measured not just by ambition but by execution.
As South Africa prepares for this next phase, there is cautious optimism about how the budget will address key challenges, including economic growth, fiscal stability and social development...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.