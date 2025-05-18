VUSLAT BAYOGLU: Encouraging signs of realism over coal's future
During a recent official visit to China, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s shopping list included exploring advanced clean coal technologies that can be integrated into South Africa’s coal fleet. It is encouraging that the consideration of such technologies was part of economic engagements between South Africa and China, two friendly nations.
This is in the national interest because the South African economy will continue to depend on coal for decades to come. Coal’s abundance and its baseload capabilities are impossible to ignore. There is no better place to learn the latest advanced clean coal technologies than at the world’s biggest manufacturing hub that continues to ramp up coal capacity alongside increasing installation of renewables...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.