LEBOHANG MAFOKOSI: Why SA must own its place in the global clean energy value chain
18 May 2025 - 10:16
South Africa’s critical minerals endowment is becoming increasingly central to the clean energy transition around the globe. Platinum group metals (PGMs) — manganese and vanadium — are among resources that represent the building blocks in technologies driving this shift, including hydrogen fuel cells, energy storage technologies and future battery platforms. We persist in exporting these minerals in their raw form despite the increasing international demand...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.