NEWSMAKER
CHRIS BARRON: Why spending cuts are the state’s No 1 priority
Former Treasury deputy DG Andrew Donaldson says we will never cut debt unless tough budget choices are made
18 May 2025 - 10:22
Former National Treasury deputy director-general Andrew Donaldson says spending reviews are no substitute for hard political decisions about scrapping programmes and state entities that are dysfunctional, ineffective and draining the fiscus.
“Bureaucratic sluggishness, vested interests and a lack of political will are getting in the way of what needs to be done,” says Donaldson, who initiated the Government Technical Advisory Centre, which has carried out nearly 240 spending reviews since 2013...
