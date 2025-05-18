ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The next big interface is in your wrist
18 May 2025 - 09:45
There was a time when touching your face during a Zoom call was frowned upon. Now it’s your wrist that’s under scrutiny: not for idle gestures, but for commands that trigger photos, silence alarms, answer calls and reject them with a dismissive flick.
The idea that gestures might replace swipes, buttons, and voice is now strapped to the wrist. And it’s sending a signal that the next big interface may not be a screen at all...
