THAPELO MOAMOGOE: Mining sector in multibillion-rand renewable energy drive
Despite potential challenges, the shift towards renewable energy represents a vital move towards a more sustainable economy
11 May 2025 - 09:45
The mining sector in South Africa is a vital component of the economy, accounting for 6% of the nation’s GDP and significantly influencing economic stability and growth.
South Africa stands out on the world stage with its rich deposits of manganese, chrome, platinum, gold, iron ore and coal — making it a powerhouse for the production of minerals critical in the sustainable global economy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.