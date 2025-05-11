ROBYN EDWARDS: Outdated credit models sideline women
11 May 2025 - 08:52
Women in South Africa carry a disproportionate burden of economic inequality — and the numbers tell a sobering story...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.