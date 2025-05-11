LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: SMEs still absent from Transformation Fund dialogue
If SMEs don’t shape the solution, we risk building a top-down structure that misses the mark
11 May 2025 - 09:10
South Africa’s latest attempt to reshape its unequal economy has produced the proposed R100bn Transformation Fund, officially introduced last week by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, with the government aiming to have it operational by the end of this year.
It aims to accelerate BEE, and Parks Tau, the minister of trade, industry & competition, is now criss-crossing the country to gather support for it. However, beyond the political fanfare, a critical question lingers: will the people the fund is meant to serve, especially small and medium enterprises, have a real say?..
