Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: Can tariffs goad the government into a gallop?
Gibs faculty member Ravi Pillay says Trump’s trade war should wake the government up to the need for tangible action on luring investors
11 May 2025 - 09:48
South Africa must use the 30% tariff slapped on its exports to the US by President Donald Trump as a “galvanising moment to become competitive”, says former diplomat Ravi Pillay (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/opinion/2025-03-23-in-the-global-game-of-luring-investment-results-trump-rhetoric/), a faculty member at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.
“The incentive we have is a R265bn potential loss in trade and more than 250,000 jobs directly linked to that trade,” says Pillay, who is also a non-executive director at the Consumer Goods & Services Ombud...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.