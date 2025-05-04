LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: Flip-flop policies will weigh on SA’s struggling economy
Teamwork isn’t just a dream; it’s our only shot — and our country and the economy can’t afford anything less
04 May 2025 - 09:22
Much has been said about South Africa’s flip-flopping on the VAT increase. While the reversal may have satisfied some in the short term, the political tug-of-war and ensuing legal drama exposed deeper cracks in the country’s policymaking framework.
Rather than providing clarity, the episode raised fresh concerns about the stability and coherence of decision-making under the government of national unity (GNU) and the long-term cost of growing economic uncertainty...
