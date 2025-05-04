KATLEGO MOTHUDI: Dismantling health partnerships bodes ill for South Africa
Health-care systems across Southern Africa are grappling with the dual challenge of growing demand and limited resources. As populations grow, age and urbanise, the pressure on both public and private health-care providers intensifies. At the same time, rising costs, staff shortages, corruption and shrinking budgets threaten the provision of quality health care.
If we are to succeed in our global quest for universal health coverage (UHC), partnerships across sectors, borders and disciplines are no longer a choice — they are essential. Collaborative models of care, strategic co-investment and knowledge-sharing that cut across institutional divides represent the future of health care in Africa...
