JOHAN MARNEWICK: Shifting global trade patterns present opportunities
A focus on supply chain resilience can help to weather the storm
Historically, the prevailing winds in Earth’s equatorial region, known as the trade winds or tropical easterlies, helped explorers and traders navigate new territories. Recently, however, the concept of free trade has become more contentious, as its potential to generate wealth is weaponised for political leverage.
As economists evaluate the effects of these developments, particularly inflation and growth concerns, investors are meticulously charting their course, to capitalise on new opportunities while avoiding potential pitfalls. This complexity is compounded by the rapid transformation of the global trade landscape, driven by technological advancements and sustainability concerns. Investors remain vigilant, ever eager to seize emerging trends...
