Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: Anglo partnership with municipalities leads by example
Anglo’s approach to help improve service delivery in eight municipalities in three provinces Limpopo provinces is bearing fruit
04 May 2025 - 09:26
Musa Jack, manager of a multi-year Anglo American programme to fix municipalities, says the government needs to do much more to address corruption and political instability at local government level.
“Government has called on the private sector to come on board and work with them to improve local government, and that is what we are doing. But that doesn’t mean we can replace what government itself is meant to be doing,” she says...
