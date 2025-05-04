‘Barefoot counsellors’ can alleviate the mental health crisis
South Africa ranks among the worst countries in the world on treatment of psychological disorders
South Africa is facing a dual crisis that threatens to undercut its future prosperity: a spiralling mental health epidemic and one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the world. According to Stats SA, 45.5% of young people aged 15 to 34 are unemployed. And yet, both challenges remain under the radar and their alleviation dangerously underfunded.
South Africa’s mental health crisis is not abstract — it is deeply personal, widely felt, and statistically staggering. The country ranks among the worst globally on the Mental Health Quotient, placing third from the bottom in the 2023 “Mental State of the World” report. A sobering 35% of South Africans report being in psychological distress — an estimated 15.1% of adults experienced a mental health challenge in the past year alone, and one in three will face a mental illness at some point in their lives...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.