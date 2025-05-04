ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: AI no magic bullet, but a precision tool
04 May 2025 - 09:33
AI will not transform your business. Not because it lacks potential, but because it is often paraded through boardrooms and keynote stages like royal regalia, dazzling audiences with futuristic promise. But when the curtain is pulled back, the reality is often underwhelming. Projects stall. Strategies are vague. The data is dodgy. The emperor is being dressed by hype.
That says more about how organisations approach AI than about the capabilities of the technology itself. AI is no longer the stuff of science fiction or the exclusive preserve of tech giants...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.