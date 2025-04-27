ZANDILE MAKHOBA: VAT retreat raises questions about fiscal stability
The term “unity” in the government of national unity (GNU) has, in recent weeks, begun to feel more aspirational than descriptive. What was initially celebrated as a pragmatic coalition aimed at economic stability and effective governance, is revealing deeper fault lines — culminating most recently in a courtroom standoff between its two leading parties.
South Africans, however, had a reason to exhale when the proposed 2% VAT increase was scaled down to 0.5% and ultimately scrapped. On the surface, this reversal appears consumer-friendly. For a household with a monthly budget of R10,000, a 0.5% hike could have meant an extra R50 in expenses — amounting to R600 annually. In a time of stagnant wages and rising costs, this relief is anything but trivial...
