SIMONE COOPER: SMMEs navigate tariffs Bank says it is well positioned to help clients in this time of trade turmoil

In business, risk and reward often go hand in hand. Most risks, whether operational, financial or strategic, can be planned for, strategically managed and even controlled. However, some appear without warning, shaped by global politics, trade decisions or shifts in sentiment, leaving businesses with little time to prepare.

The introduction of US tariffs on South African exports is an example, and a reminder of how quickly the global trade landscape can change, especially as South Africa leads the G20 and B20 this year to shape the global policy agenda...