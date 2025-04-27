KHULEKANI MAGUBANE: SA and US finance chiefs finally meet under G20
27 April 2025 - 08:27
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana and US treasury secretary Scott Bessent finally got to meet under the auspices of the Group of 20 during a debate in Washington this week on the future of the global economy, where countries broadly rejected protectionist trade policy.
Bessent’s absence from the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Cape Town in February stoked speculation that Godongwana was snubbed by his US counterpart due to heightened tensions between Washington and Pretoria, though it also clashed with a US cabinet meeting called by President Donald Trump on short notice...
