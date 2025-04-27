Opinion CHRIS BARRON: The numbers issue that hobbles SMEs Bridgit Evans, head of the SAB Foundation, says emerging entrepreneurs need help with financial literacy if they are to thrive B L Premium

South Africa needs to turbocharge small business development, says Bridgit Evans, executive director of the SAB Foundation, one of the most successful private sector champions of entrepreneurship in the country.

“There’s been a slow maturing of the entrepreneurial environment, but South Africa can’t afford to wait for the SMME sector to slowly mature. We need to turbocharge small business development, we really do,” she says...