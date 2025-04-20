JUANITA VORSTER: Be smart with now, next and never money
This model offers way to think more clearly about where attention and effort should go during times of extreme uncertainty
20 April 2025 - 08:00
Running a business today means more than just keeping operations going. Business leaders are constantly asked to juggle performance, relevance, and responsibility — all while navigating evolving market conditions, complex teams and increased expectations. It can be overwhelming, even for those who’ve been at it for years.
The “now money, next money and never money” model that I am proposing offers a way to think more clearly about where attention and effort should go during times of extreme uncertainty...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.